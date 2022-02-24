Our new bus can fly - Kotoko fans brag

Asante Kotoko announced a new sponsorship deal

The unveiling of the new Asante Kotoko bus on the social media pages of the clubs has been happily received by the thousands of Porcupine Warriors who are on various online platforms.



Many Asante Kotoko fans on social media have trolled rivals Accra Hearts of Oak fans after the new bus which comes with another sponsorship package was announced by their club.



However, as the trolling of Accra Hearts of Oak continued, one Asante Kotoko supporter in his attempt to join the party claimed that their new bus can fly when approaching an untarred road.

“The most amazing thing I found while doing my research about the bus is that it cannot use an untarred road. As a result, there is a detected that has been planted in the car that tells the driver ahead pf time so that he can prepare the car to take off in the air,” the fan claimed in an audio that was played on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Asante Kotoko, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, announced that the club had acquired a brand-new Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach.



"Brand new 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach!!???? 34+1+1-seater!! Luxurious seating????arrangements (First ever in Gh) Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you our new BUS sponsored by our new partner, Access Bank!" the club announced in a post.



