Our next game will be different - Hearts of Oak’s assistant coach

Assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, Hamza Mohammed

Hearts have not won a game this season in the GPL

The defending champions have picked 3 out 15 points



Their assistant coach believes their next game will be different



Assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, Hamza Mohammed, has disclosed that the team will approach their next game with a style.



The Ghana Premier League champions have not won a game in this season’s campaign after three match days. The Rainbow club have picked just 3 points out of a possible 15.



The Phobians were on the path of victory on Sunday in their game against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium when Bright Adjei won a penalty and slotted it home to earn a point for the visitors.



Speaking in a post-match interview after the game on Sunday, Hamza Mohammed disclosed that the players committed some errors but the technical team will ensure such mistakes do not occur in their next game.

He also added that the team is very worried about their inability to win matches.



“We are very worried about that but we are working harder to overcome our mistakes,” the Assistant coach of Hearts of Oak stated.



He added, “It keeps occurring but hopefully in our next game you will see a different thing altogether.”



Hearts of Oak will lock horns with Ashanti Gold in their next fixture at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.



