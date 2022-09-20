Our parents are very proud – Inaki Williams on scoring in the same game as his brother

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams was overjoyed after Athletic Club's hard-fought win over Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Bilbao won the match 3-2, with the Ghana international and his younger brother Nico Williams, who has received a Spain call-up, scoring.



"Everything went well. Saturday, at nine o'clock at night, we have scored the two brothers and three points. The fans and we are happy for the break. We are on the wave and we have to continue fighting for what we want, which is to be in Europe", summed up the oldest of the Williams to the microphones of 'DAZN' an almost magical night at the Cathedral.

"Marcelino left us a very solid base, a very reliable team at the back, very organized and this year we are making the most of our chances. Those of us at the top are having that bit of luck and efficiency, taking advantage of transitions very well and we are a very tough team," Williams said.



"My parents are very proud, my family, friends, my girlfriend, everyone has joined", he also congratulated himself for being the first match since they both scored. "Yes, my parents will be happy, it's a pride we are very happy to be together and to be able to give nights like these to the fans", Iñaki insisted.