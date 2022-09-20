0
Menu
Sports

Our parents are very proud – Inaki Williams on scoring in the same game as his brother

Inaki Williams Goal1 610x383 Black Stars striker Inaki Williams

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams was overjoyed after Athletic Club's hard-fought win over Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Bilbao won the match 3-2, with the Ghana international and his younger brother Nico Williams, who has received a Spain call-up, scoring.

"Everything went well. Saturday, at nine o'clock at night, we have scored the two brothers and three points. The fans and we are happy for the break. We are on the wave and we have to continue fighting for what we want, which is to be in Europe", summed up the oldest of the Williams to the microphones of 'DAZN' an almost magical night at the Cathedral.

"Marcelino left us a very solid base, a very reliable team at the back, very organized and this year we are making the most of our chances. Those of us at the top are having that bit of luck and efficiency, taking advantage of transitions very well and we are a very tough team," Williams said.

"My parents are very proud, my family, friends, my girlfriend, everyone has joined", he also congratulated himself for being the first match since they both scored. "Yes, my parents will be happy, it's a pride we are very happy to be together and to be able to give nights like these to the fans", Iñaki insisted.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000