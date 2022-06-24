0
Menu
Sports

Our pre-season in Dubai helped us to win GPL this season – Nana Yaw Amponsah

NANA YAW AMPONSAH 333 780x470 2 Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has disclosed that the team’s pre-season in Dubai last year helped the side to win the Ghana Premier League this season.

Before the start of the 2021/22 football season, the Kumasi-based club embarked on a pre-season tour in Dubai.

During the trip, the club managed to play a number of friendly matches, which helped to shape the team.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview today, Nana Yaw Amponsah says the pre-season outside the country helped the team become champions.

“We had a good pre-season in Dubai, and the teams we played were good sides. It helped us ahead of the season. People questioned our decision, but it paid off,” the Asante Kotoko CEO said.

Although there are considerations for another pre-season abroad, Nana Yaw Amponsah adds that nothing has been decided yet.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson