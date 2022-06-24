Our pre-season in Dubai helped us to win GPL this season – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has disclosed that the team’s pre-season in Dubai last year helped the side to win the Ghana Premier League this season.

Before the start of the 2021/22 football season, the Kumasi-based club embarked on a pre-season tour in Dubai.



During the trip, the club managed to play a number of friendly matches, which helped to shape the team.



Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview today, Nana Yaw Amponsah says the pre-season outside the country helped the team become champions.

“We had a good pre-season in Dubai, and the teams we played were good sides. It helped us ahead of the season. People questioned our decision, but it paid off,” the Asante Kotoko CEO said.



Although there are considerations for another pre-season abroad, Nana Yaw Amponsah adds that nothing has been decided yet.