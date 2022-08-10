0
Menu
Sports

Our promotion to the GPL has been long overdue - Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed insists

Hamza MohammedHead coach of Tamale City FC, Hamza Mohammed

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of Tamale City FC, Hamza Mohammed has insisted that the promotion of the club to the Ghana Premier League has been long overdue.

According to him, the club would have climbed from the lower division to play in the top-flight league if not for the Anas expose.

"[This qualification] means a lot. Tamale City, since its inception, our intention was always to be in the Premier League.

“But for the Anas expose, I think we would have been four or five seasons in the Premier League. We were cruising until that thing happened. I think ever since, we had an opportunity to have the playoff against Nsoatreman, which we couldn’t,” coach Hamza Mohammed argued.

He further stressed that after securing promotion to the Ghana Premier League, Tamale City FC will take full advantage.

“We had another one that we delivered and we’re in the Premier League…we will just prepare for it," Coach Hamza Mohammed said.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
Related Articles: