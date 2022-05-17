0
Our season ended when Partey got injured - Arsenal fans cry over Newcastle defeat

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: goal.com

Arsenal fans have seemingly agreed that the team’s season ended the day they lost midfielder Thomas Partey and defender Kieran Tierney to respective injuries.

The Gunners’ push for a Champions League spot for next season took a major blow on Monday night after they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Two second-half goals – first, an own goal by defender Ben White and Bruno Guimaraes’s effort – ensured Arsenal will head into their last fixture of the season against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on May 22, two points behind fourth-placed and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The defeat against the Magpies has left Arsenal supporters lamenting the absence of the 28-year-old Ghana international, who picked up a knee injury in their 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on April 4 at Selhurst Park.

Since the injury to Partey, Arsenal have struggled for consistency in the top-flight, and out of the eight matches they have featured in without the former Atletico Madrid player, they have managed four wins, and four defeats.













