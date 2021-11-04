Our target is to be in top 4 or win the league – Ernest Thompson Quartey

Head coach of Ashantigold, Ernest Thompson Quartey

• Ashantigold finished 9th on the league table last season

• The club also lost the MTN FA Cup final to Hearts of Oak



• This season, the Miners want to leave no stone unturned



Head coach of Ashantigold, Ernest Thompson Quartey has disclosed that the Miners are focused on finishing in the top 4 or winning the Ghana Premier League.



Ashantigold’s campaign in the league was disrupted following the departure of some key players like Hans Kwoffie and a few others.



The Miners ended up placing 9th on the log after the end of last season.

However, as a means of making amends for their bad performance last season, their head coach has set his sights on earning one of the spots in the Ghana Premier League top 4 positions.



According to him, the Miners are the 3rd biggest club in Ghana after Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



The coach did not rule out the possibility of winning the prestigious league which has eluded the club for decades.



Ernest Thompson told Tv3, “Our target is to be in the top 4 and maybe win the league is an icing on the cake.”



He went on to explain, “For the starter, we are looking at being in the top 4 because Ashgold is the biggest club in Ghana when you take out Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.”

“Our place is to be in the top 4 and that is what we are working to get towards,” the gaffer stated.



Ashantigold off got the new campaign on a bright start beating Eleven Wonders in an away fixture.



