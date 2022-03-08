Our team was not ready to face Ghana - South Africa coach confesses

South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos

South Africa files protest against Ghana

FIFA rejects South Africa’s protest



Ghana beats South Africa 1-0 in final group match



South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos has finally admitted that his team was not technically ready to face Ghana’s Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



South Africa failed to book a place in the playoffs after losing 1-0 to the Black Stars in their final group match at the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana capitalized on a penalty scored by captain Andre Ayew to win the match but according to the Bafana Bafana side, the penalty was not legitimate.



After the match, South Africa launched a scattering attack on Ghana in a presser and also complained to FIFA concerning the match.

However, three months after the match, South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos has finally admitted that his Bafana Bafana squad was not ready for the game.



“The challenges, I think, [that came] after the qualifiers for the World Cup, we evaluated the team and saw that there were some weaknesses, certainly in the game against Ghana,” Hugo Broos said.



He added, "the team was not ready to play such a game. We saw that Ghana started the game very aggressively and we didn’t have an answer to that, so that was one of the things we saw, and therefore we started to look for other players and see where we could improve the team.”



FIFA's Disciplinary Committee threw out South Africa’s case against stating that the protest was inadmissible.



South Africa wanted a rematch against the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.