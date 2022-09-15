Our ultimate target is to maintain our league status - Tamale City assistant coach

Tamale City assistant coach Hamza Mohammed

Tamale City assistant coach Hamza Mohammed has disclosed the club target is to survive relegation at the end of the season.

The 2022/23 domestic top-flight campaign commenced last weekend with the Ghana Premier League debutantes suffering 1-0 defeat to Karela United at away.



In an interview with Sunyani-based Union FM, the former Ghana star reiterated the side desire to maintain their Ghana Premier League status at the end of the campaign.



According to him, the technical team and the playing body are committed to ensure the club’s relegation survival.

“We have a target of helping Tamale City avoid relegation and that is our target for now,”



"Our ultimate target is to stay in the league and improve our standings. We want to play good football which will attract the fans to the stadium to watch our matches,” he added.



Tamale City takes on Legon Cities in matchday two of the Ghana Premier League at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.