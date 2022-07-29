Out of contract Sulley Muntari joins Hearts of Oak for pre-season training

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has returned to the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak for pre-season training ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

Accra Hearts of Oak who signed Sulley Muntari on a short-time deal before the second round in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League are yet to announce a contract extension for the 37-year-old midfielder.



However, Sulley Muntari showed up for preseason together with his teammates and was taken through the compulsory medication examination before the registration of players begins.



Sulley Muntari won the President's Cup and the MTN FA Cup in his first season with Accra Hearts of Oak and will be looking forward to playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Below are the full list of players who are currently in the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak for pre-season training.



1. RICHARD ATTAH 2. RICHMOND AYI 3. RICHARD BAIDOO

4. BENJAMIN NANA YEBOAH 5. FATAWU MOHAMMED 6. SAMUEL INKOOM 7. RASHID OKAI 8. KWABENA ADJEI 9. MOHAMMED ALHASSAN 10. ROBERT ADDO SOWAH 11. JAMES SEWORNU 12. CALEB AMANKWAH.



13. KUDOS MOHAMMED 14. SALIFU IBRAHIM 15. MICHELLE SARPONG 16. GLADSON AWAKO 17. SULLEY MUNTRRI 18. SEIDU SURAJ 19. DANIEL AFRIYIE 20. ISAAC MENSAH.



21. KOJO OBENG JUNIOR 22. BENJAMIN YORK 23.KONADU YIADOM 24.ARAFAT MOHAMMED 25.LAWALI MAMANE 26.AMANKWAH BAAFI 27.YASSIN OUATCHING 28.DANIEL KORDIE 29.DENNIS KORSAH.



30.ENOCK ASUBONTENG 31.USHAU ABU 32.RUDOLF BLAGOGEE 33.WILLIAM OPOKU 34.BEN MENSAH.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:









JE/KPE