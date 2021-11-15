'Outstanding' Badu scores again as Hasaacas Ladies advance into the finals of CAFWCL

Hasaacas Ladies celebrating a goal

•Hasaacas Ladies have qualified to the finals of the Caf Women's Champions League

•Evelyn Badu scores again to take her tally to 5 goals in 4 games



•Hasaacas Ladies could face Sundowns Ladies or Malabo Kings in the finals



Player of the group stage, Evelyn Badu scored the winner as Hasaacas Ladies defeated ASFAR FC to book a place in the finals of the CAF Wome's Champions League.



The 'Doo' girls continued their fine form with a 2-1 win over the Moroccan side to secure a final place at the maiden edition of the tournament.



Doris Boaduwaa nodded Hasaacas into the lead with a good leap to connect a corner on the 34 minutes. The striker's goal was her first at the tournament as well as the tournament's first semi-final goal.



Najat Badri pulled parity for ASFAR with a minute left to end the first half at the EL Salam stadium.

In the second half, Perpetual Agyekum failed to restore the lead from the spot after Evelyn Badu was fouled in the box.



Perpetual struck the post and subsequently missed her rebound effort inside the 63rd minute.



Eventually, the lead was restored on the 80th minute when Badu connected Boaduwaa's cross to put Hasaacas Ladies 2-1 up. Her fifth goal in four games at the tournament.



Hasaacas Ladies this time held on to grab the historic win that take their unbeaten run at the competition to 5 matches.



In the final, the Hasmal girls will face either Sundowns Ladies or Malabo Kings who engage each other in the second semi-final encounter.



The final is set for Friday, November 19.