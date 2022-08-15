0
Over 100,000 Chelsea fans sign petition to ban Anthony Taylor from refereeing their matches

English Referee, Anthony Taylor English referee, Anthony Taylor (L)

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea fans all over the world have attacked referee Anthony Taylor as they blame him for their 2-2 drawn game against Tottenham Hotspurs on matchday two of the 2022/2023 English Premier League.

The Blues despite going up twice in the game at Stamford Bridge saw Tottenham crawling back into the game with two controversial goals to pick a point from the game.

The performance of the referee angered the Chelsea fans who have declared Anthony Taylor an enemy of their club as they call on authorities to ban him from officiating their games.

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel also blamed referee Anthony Taylor for their inability to win the game as he labelled the two Tottenham goals as illegitimate.

“Maybe it would be better, maybe it would be better if he didn’t referee Chelsea games. But honestly, we also have VAR, to help make the right decisions. Since when can players have their hair pulled, since when is that? And if he does not see it I don’t blame him – I didn’t see it."

Now the petition is gradually gaining momentum as over 100,0000 fans have signed the petition to ban Anthony Taylor from officiating Chelsea games.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
