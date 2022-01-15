Over 40 years trophy drought of Black Stars continues - Omane Acheampong

Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Gospel singer

Nicholas Omane Acheampong has said that the current Black Stars players cannot win any trophy for the nation unless we use local base players.

According to the Gospel musician in an interview on Radio 1 ‘Entertainment Today’ the 40 years trophy drought will continue if we continue to play the foreign-based Ghanaian players.



“These foreign base Ghanaian players do not play with their hearts, the only people who can play with the country at heart are the local player,” the Tabita Kum hitmaker said.

“A player should play with the country at heart not just because he has to play or wants to play.”



“These local players can play their hearts out because they want to achieve something, why not give them the chance,” he stressed.