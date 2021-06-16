Oware-Aboagye gunning for top football award as Berry Ladies bag three nominations in G.F. Awards

Gifty Oware-Aboagye is the CEO of Berry Ladies

Ghana Women’s Premier League side Berry Ladies have received three nominations in the 2021 National Football Awards.

Gifty Oware-Aboagye, the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and Chief Executive Officer of the club is in line for major recognition in the football industry, having been nominated as best club CEO for the year.



Oware-Aboagye has been nominated for how she has been steering the affairs of Berry Ladies, making it a model club for female soccer clubs in the country.



Under her tutelage, Berry FC boasts of world-class administrative office and have become a force in the Women Premier League.



Gifty Oware -Aboagye faces competition from Nana Yaw Amponsah of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Elloenye Amande of Karela United.



The club has also been nominated as the Ghanaian football club with the best social media presence. Berry Ladies have a lively presence on social media with their various handles providing accurate and timely information on matches and regular updates on the club's activities.



They will be competing with seven other clubs including Hearts, Kotoko for the honor.

Having established themselves as one the most outstanding football clubs in the country, Berry Ladies earned a nomination as the best female club in the country.



They have been pitched alongside Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies in the best female club category.



Berry Ladies finished second in the Southern Zone of the WPL with a point accumulation of 31.







