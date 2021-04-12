Owerri Prison Break: I no fit condemn di freeing of prisoners - Uche Mefor, former IPOB Deputy Director

Former Deputy Director of di proscribed Indigeneous People of Biafra, Uche Mefor

Di former Deputy Director of di proscribed Indigeneous People of Biafra, Uche Mefor, don comot to say im no blame di pipo wey go to release prisoners for Owerri because di law no dey act fairly towards dem.

Im tok dis one for inside interview with BBC Pidgin.



For di interview, e say "me, personally I dey stand against di destruction of goment property dem, howeva, no be wen di laws dey descriminate against some part of society."



Mefor say di visit of Nigerian Vice Presido Yemi Osinbajo for inside Imo State no mean anything on top say dem neva arrest any bodi.



Dis dey come as jaguda pipo attack di Police headquarters for Imo state free pass 1,800 prisoners for Owerri Prison.



E tok say na di fault of state goment why insecurity dey di region say dem no do dia jobs as Chief Security Officers na why insecurity dey di state.



According to him ''wetin dey vex di pipo pass na di injustice wey dey go on for di region wia dem go arrest dia pipo say dem be Biafra but no go arrest di bandits wey dey cause kasala for di area.''

Oga Mefor use di Ebonyi State incident from last week wey tori be say about 15 pipo die for di attack say, "Or goment representatives don open di backdoor for insecurity for di South eastern states".



E also say na lie wey govnors dey tok wen dem say dem no fit deal with di security kasala by demselves say "make dem look wetin di Oduduwa gonvnors do wen dem come togeda to create dia own security outfits."



E say na so dem want make dia goment do and make dem ask di federal goment for "equality in di deal."



Oga Mefor say, "We want autonomy and we wan dey free from di Nigerian state".



