Oyster Agribusiness celebrates Kintampo's farming heroes at awards ceremony

Executives and award recipients captured in a photo

Source: Oyster Agribusiness

Oyster Agribusiness, a leading agricultural technology (Agritech) company, has hosted a vibrant celebration, recognizing the dedication and contributions of smallholder farmers in the Kintampo Municipality in the Bono East Region.

The event, which included the company's annual Smallholder Farmer Award Scheme, underscored the vital role of agriculture in Ghana's economy and the importance of empowering smallholder farmers.



Oyster Agribusiness CEO, Edmond Kombat, in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Operations Manager, Daniel Kuupol praised the farmers for their hard work and commitment.



“I am profoundly honored to witness the fruits of our collective labour. In 2018, when we set out on this journey, our vision was clear: to uplift the lives of our farmers and communities, to bring sustainable agriculture practices to the forefront, and to foster a future where every smallholder farmer thrives. Today, as we gather here, we see the impact of that vision manifesting in the lives of over 3,000 farmers,” he said.



The Director for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in Kintampo North MOFA Director, Simon Yambor, as well as his colleague in the South, Afia Asukua, both commended Oyster Agribusiness for complementing the government's efforts in recognizing and supporting farmers. "These awards will not only motivate you to continue putting food on our tables but also serve as a beacon for continued excellence and innovation in agriculture," the latter said.



Additionally, Municipal Chief Executive Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in driving growth in the agricultural sector.



The highlight of the event was the recognition of outstanding farmers. Nana Asaw Kabator Dramani, the overall best farmer with the highest yield per acre, received a MotorKing, symbolizing the rewards of dedication and hard work. Other farmers received awards like motorbikes, seed planters, and essential farming equipment.

Oyster Agribusiness Board Chair, Dr. James Kombiok, concluded the event by stating, "Today marks a milestone in our journey to transform agriculture in Ghana. By empowering our smallholder farmers, we are building a brighter future for our communities and our nation."



Farmers awards list



1. Dunabood Birikoe (Asuogya)



2. Yakubu Kombat (Kobeda)



3. John The Baptist Sankari (Dabaah)



4. Emmanuel Wajule (Miawani)

5. Daniel Batuuro (Kunsu)



6. Chan Kangben (Yawpare)



7. Desuriku Winnibon Peter (Aboagye)



8. Isaac Baffoe(Anokyekrom)



9. Barnabas Gyaakom (Ebenezerkrom)



10. Adu James (Agyegyemankunu)

Second second-highest quantity per acre



Duut Zakari



Women with the highest quantity per acre



Laar Laari



Overall highest quantity per acre



Gumna Iddrisu

Nana Asaw Kabator Dramani











