PAAG invitational championship: GAF beat UG, UDS, others to grab 30 medals

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The Ghana Armed Forces Athletics team distinguished itself after claiming 30 medals; 10 gold, 13 silver and 7 bronze, at the inaugural Past Athletes Association of Ghana Invitational championship in Kumasi.

The 2-day event which came off from 24th to 25th June at the Baba Yara Sports stadium was aimed at unearthing and honouring talents both in the track and field events.



It also served as a platform to promote unity among former Ghanaian athletes both in the country and diaspora.



Haruna Fati (11.25) and Musah Mariama (34.28) both of GAF came top to win gold and silver medals in the women's Shot Put and Discus Throws respectively.



In the men's javelin, Numo Benjamin claimed Gold with a distance of 63.99



Musa Iddrisu (10.86) also recorded silver for his side in the men's 100m.



Long-distance runner, Ishmael Arthur was exceptional and a delight to watch as he settled for gold and bronze in the men's 10,000m (30:58.56) and 5000m (14:51.34) respectively whiles John Kudanu (14:47.11) picked silver in the men's 5000m.

Arthur Rosemary, Aba Sam, Atitiba Joshua, Opoku Dorcas and Okai Emmanuel and others excelled massively in their respective categories.



In an exclusive interview with the head coach of the team, WO1 Salifu Moro expressed gratitude to the organisers for putting up the competition.



He acknowledged the performances of his athletes adding that there has been much improvement.



"Yes I am very impressed about the Ghana Armed Forces Athletics team, there has been a major improvement on the team, individually all of them have improved on their timing," he said.



He also expressed gratitude to authorities at GAF headquarters for the support and motivation.



He said, "We wouldn't have made it without the support of our director, Mr. Kennel Akoto. He has done very well for us and we appreciate the support. The athletes are happy we have made a mark."