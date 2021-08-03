0
Menu
Sports

PFAG mourns ex-Asante Kotoko captain Godfred Yeboah

Godfred Yeboah1 Former Asante Kotoko defender, Godfred Yeboah

Tue, 3 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana mourns the death of former Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah who died after a short illness.

The former Ghana international popularly known as ‘TV 3’ died on Tuesday, 2 August 2021.

A statement from the PFAG read:

“Our thoughts are with the family & the entire Kotoko fraternity at large.”

“We stand on behalf of all our professional footballers in wishing eternal rest for Yeboah.”

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: