PFAG mourns ex-Asante Kotoko captain Godfred Yeboah

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana mourns the death of former Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah who died after a short illness.
The former Ghana international popularly known as ‘TV 3’ died on Tuesday, 2 August 2021.
A statement from the PFAG read:
“Our thoughts are with the family & the entire Kotoko fraternity at large.”
“We stand on behalf of all our professional footballers in wishing eternal rest for Yeboah.”
The @PFAGofficial mourns the death of ex-@AsanteKotoko_SC defender Godfred Yeboah who died after a short illness— PFAG (@PFAGofficial) August 3, 2021
Our thoughts are with the family & the entire Kotoko fraternity at large.
We stand on behalf of all our professional footballers in wishing eternal rest for Yeboah???? pic.twitter.com/kIjeoGZd29
- Ex-Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah is dead
- Hearts of Oak players dominate Black Stars B call up
- Division One top scorers named in Black Stars B squad
- Olympics management meet Gladson Awako amidst transfer reports
- Kotoko to sign GH¢300K per month deal with GHACEM - Reports
- Read all related articles