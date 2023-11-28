PFJ Phase II will achieve its ambitious targets - Dr. Bryan Acheampong

Executives captured in a photo

Source: MOFA

Speaking at the official opening of the National Farmers’ Day Agrifest- 2023 Dr. Bryan Acheampong indicated that the government's target to become self-sufficient in food production within five years through PFJ Phase II is achievable. the National Farmers’ Day Agrifest- 2023 official opening.

A 5-Day National Agricultural Festival, Agrifest Ghana 2023 preceding the National celebrations was officially opened yesterday in Accra the exhibition is slated for Monday, 27th November to Friday, 1st December 2023, held at the Ministerial enclave in Accra.



The first Friday of December will be commemorated with an Awards Night Ceremony at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), where H E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana will honor best-performing farmers and fishers. A total of fifteen (15) distinguished farmers will receive recognition at the Award Night.



The theme Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience” is appropriate and relevant as it resonates with the PFJ 2.0 programme aimed at achieving food security in Ghana.



While the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program has shown promising results in its first phase, the second phase (PFJ Phase II) is seen as a critical step towards transforming Ghana's agriculture sector. PFJ Phase II is expected to build on the successes of the first phase and take the program to the next level.

PFJ 2.0 is focused on private-sector partnerships that can help provide financing and technical support to farmers, which can improve their productivity and profitability. This, the Minister for Food and Agriculture said, will lead to increased investment in the agricultural sector and create employment opportunities.



The success of PFJ Phase II will depend on several factors, including funding, implementation, and sustainability. In this connection, Dr. Bryan said the government therefore has provided an adequate budget to ensure that the program is adequately funded and that resources are allocated effectively.



The program's implementation also needs to be efficient and effective, with a focus on reaching mechanized and commercial farmers and addressing their specific needs.



