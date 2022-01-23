PGA captain hails Samsung, golf executives

John Wonders(L) presenting an award to the Korean Ambassador

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Professional Golfers Association (PGA) captain John Mawuli Nyarko has expressed gross appreciation to Samsung for the successful hosting of the maiden PGA Captain's Prize Golf.

Themed 'The road to Damang 2022', the four-day competition hosted by the Celebrity Golf Club attracted golfers from Achimota, Center of the World (Tema), Royal Golf Club in Kumasi, Tafo, Tarkwa, Benso, Bogoso and Damang Golf Club.'



Nicknamed John Wonders, initiator of the tournament said in an interview "I am most grateful to Samsung for their immense support. Indeed, they made the competition grand, and we are looking forward to working with them for future competitions."



He added, "I would also like to express my sincerest thanks to the captain of Celebrity Golf Club Mr Rener and his executives, newly appointed PGA president, Mr Mark Coffie Jnr. and his vice Jeffrey Quarshie, Kwasi Prempeh, Tournament Director and PGA executives for their respective support to ensuring that the competition ended on a very high note.



"I am also grateful to Samsung, Palace Hotel, Nubuke Investment, Southey Contracting Offshore Division, Micasso Spanish Design, MDV MEDIA AIR CONDITION,

Peak Golf ventures, Chicken Inn, Tang Bin, Mr Larry Chinebuah and uncle Alex of Celebrity Golf Club."



His excellency Lim Jung Taek, the Korea Ambassador to Ghana graced the competition with his heavy presence as Special Guest of honour.



Golfers who excelled took home special cash prizes, Samsung and Micasso products.