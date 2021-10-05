PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko continue pre-season in Accra

Asante Kotoko prepares for the 2021/2022 GPL

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have started pre-season in Accra as part of preparations for the upcoming season.

The Kumasi-based club began pre-season in the Ashanti Region a fortnight ago but arrived in Accra on Monday to continue with preparations.



The Porcupine Warriors touched down with a new technical team led by Dr. Prosper Ogum.



The team also had new arrivals during the transfer window as the ex-WAFA gaffer builds a team to challenge Hearts of Oak for the Ghana Premier League title.



Asante Kotoko begins their 2021/22 campaign with a trip to Dawu to play Dreams FC.

Below are photos from the club's first training in Accra:



