PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko starts pre-season training in Dubai

Asante Kotoko on Sunday, October 10, 2021, commenced their pre-season training in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The club shared pictures of their first training in the beautiful city with all 25 players who made the trip taking part.
The session was supervised by head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum with support from his two assistants.
Asante Kotoko did not disclose the particular venue the training took place.
The pictures notwithstanding showed a team really excited to be training outside the country for the new Ghana football season.
Kotoko will be in Dubai for two weeks. They will return to Ghana seven days to the start of the season on October 29.
Their first match is against Dreams FC in Dawu.
The Porcupine Warriors won nothing last season as their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak secured domestic treble.
Training day ????#AKSC #Dubai2021 #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/HwRWxtpdIQ— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 10, 2021
????Ɛ!????Ɛ!????Ɔ????!????????— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 10, 2021
Impressive turn-ups at our training sessions here in Dubai ???????? by our Ghanaian ???????? fans!!#Preseason21???? ???????? ???????? and we're in good company!!????#AKSC #KotokoOnTour #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/t0l6uhGwvw
