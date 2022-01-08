PHOTOS: Black Stars arrive in Cameroon for AFCON 2021

Black Stars in a group photo aboard their plan upon arrival

AFCON 2021 kicks off tomorrow

Black Stars among last teams to arrive



Team Ghana touched down in Yaounde Saturday night



The senior national team, the Black Stars, have arrived in Cameroon on Saturday evening (January 8, 2022) ahead of the commencement of the 2021 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, tournament.



Their arrival was confirmed by a number of sports journalists via Twitter, one of them, Gary Al Smith of Joy FM, tweeting: "They've touched down in Yaoundé from Doha."



Per GhanaWeb's checks, Kamaldeen and Kudus, two of the 17 Black Stars debutants in camp are also part of the team.



The official Twitter handle for the Black Stars have since shared photos of the team's arrival aboard their plane and also at the arrival hall of the Yaounde airport.



The Black Stars team held camping in Doha, Qatar. They played a friendly against champions Algeria, losing by three unanswered goals.



They are in Group C along with Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.



Jojo Wolacott (Swindon Town, England),Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen, Belgium),

Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak, Ghana),



Lawrence Ati Zigi (St Gallen, Switzerland).



Defenders:



Andy Yiadom and



Baba Rahman (both Reading, England),



Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC, Ghana),



Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux, France),



Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England),



Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg, France),



Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA),

Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal).



Midfielders:



Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca, Spain),



Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova),



Thomas Partey (Arsenal, England),



Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen, China),



Mohammed Kudus (Ajax, Netherlands),



Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli, Germany),



David Abagna (Real Tamale United, Ghana).



Forwards:

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC, Ghana),



Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha, Saudi Arabia),



Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes, France),



Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC. Qatar),



Joseph Paintsil (Genk, Belgium),



Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England),



Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem, Israel),



Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics, Ghana),



Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor, Turkey).