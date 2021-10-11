PHOTOS: Black Stars land in Harare ahead of Zimbabwe clash on Tuesday

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana's Black Stars landed in Harare on Sunday night ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

The two teams will square off again three days after the Black Stars secured an impressive 3-1 victory at the Cape Coast Stadium.



26 players including England-based quartet Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman, and Jojo Wollacott made the trip because Zimbabwe is no longer on UK’s Covid red-list.



The team is led by President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku.



He was joined by Black Stars Management Committee Chairman George Amoako, former Ghana International Samuel Osei Kuffuor – a Management Committee Member, and Fred Pappoe, Management Committee Member.



Others included Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante, Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association Robert Duncan, Chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association Daniel Agbogah, and Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum.

Also making the trip were Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Evans Opoku Bobie (Hon.), Chief Director Alhaji Hafiz Adam and other senior figures from the Youth and Sports Ministry.















