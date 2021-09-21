PHOTOS: Dr Prosper Nerteh Ogum starts work as Kotoko coach

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has started work following his appointment as Asante Kotoko coach.
The former WAFA tactician was at the club’s training ground in Adako Jachie on Monday to officially begin his duty, a day after his appointment was official.
Ogum was warmly welcomed by the players and management members who were present for the club's first pre-season training.
Newly appointed assistant coaches David Ocloo and John Eduafo were also present.
Kotoko confirmed Narteh as their head coach via their Twitter account on Sunday, 18 September 2021: “We're delighted to announce Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as our new Head Coach.
“The Sports Psychologist, Educationist and Coach joins us on a 2-year deal from WAFA, having previously handled UCC Soccer Team, Elmina Sharks, Dwarfs and Karela Utd.”
Ogum replaces Portuguese trainer Mariano Baretto who lasted as head coach for just six months after a fractious split with management at the end of the season.
The lecturer at the University of Cape Coast led WAFA to a third place finish in the just ended Ghana Premier League.
Coach Dr Prosper Nerteh met the lads shortly before our first #Preseason21 training and spelt to them his key requirements...— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 20, 2021
????????????????????????????
????????????????????????????????
????????????????????????????????????
???????????????????????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????!!#AKSC #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/Jibe8L8iql
- Paul Kwei Jnr joins Bechem United from Young Wise
- Dreams FC to sign Liberty Professionals duo of Kwaku Karikari and Adamu Amadu
- Kotoko board clash with management on decision to offload 8 players - Report
- I can sacrifice to help Felix Annan get back to his best - Abubakari Damba
- Ivorian goalkeeper Boris Junior Mandjui signs three-year deal with Medeama
- Read all related articles