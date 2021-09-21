PHOTOS: Dr Prosper Nerteh Ogum starts work as Kotoko coach

Kotoko's new coach Prosper Nerteh Ogum takes charge of his first training session

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has started work following his appointment as Asante Kotoko coach.

The former WAFA tactician was at the club’s training ground in Adako Jachie on Monday to officially begin his duty, a day after his appointment was official.



Ogum was warmly welcomed by the players and management members who were present for the club's first pre-season training.



Newly appointed assistant coaches David Ocloo and John Eduafo were also present.



Kotoko confirmed Narteh as their head coach via their Twitter account on Sunday, 18 September 2021: “We're delighted to announce Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as our new Head Coach.

“The Sports Psychologist, Educationist and Coach joins us on a 2-year deal from WAFA, having previously handled UCC Soccer Team, Elmina Sharks, Dwarfs and Karela Utd.”



Ogum replaces Portuguese trainer Mariano Baretto who lasted as head coach for just six months after a fractious split with management at the end of the season.



The lecturer at the University of Cape Coast led WAFA to a third place finish in the just ended Ghana Premier League.



