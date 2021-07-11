PHOTOS: Ghana duo Jordan and Schlupp train under new manager Vieira

Black Stars duo, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, have started training under new manager Patrick Vieira ahead of the new Premier League season.

The duo have been training under the new manager since his appointment and are shaping up for the coming season.



Palace, on Monday, July 5, 2021, announced the appointment of the former Arsenal star as their new manager considering his Premier League experience.



The 1998 World Cup winner is expected to engineer Crystal Palace’s renaissance as they aim at staging a stupendous Premier League campaign.



Vieira has since been training with the team with the Ghanaian international responding brilliantly under the new manager.



Jordan was goal shy last season, registering just a single Premier League goal in 33 appearances with Schlupp scoring twice in 27 outings.

Both are expected to see an exponential rise in their performances with the arrival of Vieira whose experience as a player in the EPL is considered a huge trump card.



Below are some shots of Jordan and Schlupp training under new manager Vieira:





















