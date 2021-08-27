PHOTOS: Gladson Awako begins training with Hearts of Oak

Awako during a training session

New Accra Hearts of Oak signing Gladson Awako has started training with his new side ahead of the start of their champions league campaign.

The former Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako has signed a two year deal with Ghana Premier League Champions, Accra Hearts of Oak.



The former Ghana U-20 star has decided to leave Great Olympics for their fierce rivals who will be playing in Africa next season.



The Black Stars player had a contract with Great Olympics which expires in October this year.



He has been heavily linked with a move to Accra Hearts of Oak for several weeks and even issued a 'come and get me' plea to the Phobians which they have gladly responded.



Awako, joined Oly Dade in 2019 after several stints abroad and was a crown jewel in the Olympics team leading the charge for the league title which ultimately faded out.



The former TP Mazember playmaker has already agreed personal terms with the champions with the deal.

Gladson Awako was outstanding in the 2020/21 season despite facing lots of doubts prior to the start and went on to contribute 13 goals for his club in the league, scoring 6 and providing 7 assists.



Hearts of Oak will be traveling out to Conakry to face CI Kamsar for the first leg tie before hosting the Guinean top-flight outfit in the reverse leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.



