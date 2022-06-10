PJ Mozee appointed ambassador for Wesley College’s 100 years anniversary celebration

Ace sports journalists, Joseph Antwi Benefo

Ace sports journalists, Moses Antwi Benefo has been appointed by Wesley College as an ambassador for its 100 years anniversary celebrations.

The teacher training institution is celebrating as century of training and grooming teachers for the country and the celebrated journalist has been handpicked as an illustrious product of the institute to promote the activities lined up to mark the landmark year.



In a statement issued by the college, PJ Mozee as he is known widely in the media space was described as “proud son of this illustrious institution”.



The institution affirmed its utmost belief in PJ Mozee to effectively execute the duties of “promoting and publicizing activities related to the event in the traditional and new media to shore up interest and awareness, branding all related events in a slick fashion, helping raise sponsorships/partnerships for all events related to the celebration, organize and marshal all old students within the country and around the world for the celebration.”

PJ Mozee is a celebrated journalist whose incredible work in the sports journalism space has seen him bag multiple awards.



He has worked with the Multimedia Group, Happy FM and a host of media houses.



PJ Mozee also served as Communications Manager for Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and is currently the Head of Media and PR for GNPC Foundation