PMB in Paris: Nigeria president Buhari and France Macron go 'meet' for di African summit

Buhari as he dey leave Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari go comot Abuja on Sunday for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit.

Tok-tok pesin to di president Garba Shehu tok inside statement on Saturday say for dia, Buhari go attend di African Summit wey di French President Emmanuel Macron dey host.



According to Shehu statement, di Summit "go focus on reviewing African economy, afta di palava with di Coronavirus pandemic, and getting support, especially from kontries wey dem get 'increased debt burden on"



Di meeting go also get in attendance "major stakeholders for di global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who go discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms."



During the visit, President Buhari dey expected to meet with President Macron "to discuss growing security threats for di Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership to ginger di health sector, especially in stopping di spread of Covid-19, with more research and vaccines.

"Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari go also receive some key players in di oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of di Nigerian community.



Di president go travel togeda with some ministers, di Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.



Di National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mohammed Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar go also folllow am for dis trip.



