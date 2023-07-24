PSG accepts €300 million Al Hilal bid for Kylian Mbappe – Reports

Kylian Mbappe

French giants Paris Saint-Germain has finally accepted an amount of €300million from Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal for the services of Kylian Mbappe as reported earlier by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Monday, July 24.

A report from Sky Sports has indicated that PSG has allowed Al Hilal to open talks with Mbappe and his management, meaning the €300million has been accepted by the club, pending Mbappe’s confirmation of his desire to leave for the Arab country.



The 24-year-old, who is refusing to sign an extension with the French champions, has been put up for sale and was also left out of the club’s pre-season tour for Japan and South Korea.



Mbappe is already thought to have an agreement in place to join Real Madrid next year on a free transfer having made it clear he will not be triggering a one-year extension, but PSG is desperate to land a fee now.



The French captain moved to PSG initially on loan in 2017 before completing a £150m transfer a year later.

He is believed to earn as much as £2m a week already after opting against forcing a move to Real Madrid last year, instead signing a contract extension that expires in 2024 should he choose not to trigger the one-year extension.



Mbappe netted 29 goals in just 34 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, as well as netting seven times in the Champions League, while he famously scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final but ultimately ended up on the losing side against Argentina.



LSN/DO