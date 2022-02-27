‘PSG match was special and exceptional’ – Nantes defender Dennis Appiah

Dennis Appiah

Ghanaian international Dennis Appiah has described Nantes game against Paris Saint-German as special and exceptional.

The towering guardsman featured as his side shockingly inflicted a 3-1 win over the French giants in the Ligue 1.



According to Appiah, their game against PSG was special and exceptional considering the level of the French giants.



"Saturday evening's match was special. Exceptional even. In a packed Stade de La Beaujoire, against a great Parisian team, all states together”

“And we had a response. Of course it will be difficult to reproduce such a performance, already because on Sunday the team opposite will be different and will offer something different”



Then, on our side, I also think that we outperformed in this match. We will do everything to get closer to the level displayed but it will be complicated “ he said.



The 29-year-old Ghanaian defender has featured 20 times in the French Ligue 1 this season.