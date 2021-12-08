PSG plays Rocky Dawuni’s song to celebrate Messi’s 7th Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi presents 7th Ballon d’Or to PSG fans

The French club played Rocky Dawuni’s song ‘it’s time’



Rocky Dawuni was recently nominated for the Grammys



French football club, Paris Saint-Germain [PSG], played Ghana’s Grammy-nominee Rocky Dawuni’s song to celebrate Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or triumph.



Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or award last Monday (date) in a competition which Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho came second and third respectively.



Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma, both of PSG, who won awards at the Ballon d’Or were made to present their awards to the fans inside the Parc des Princes.



To celebrate their players, PSG shared a video of Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma walking out of the pitch with Rocky Dawuni’s hit single “it’s time” being played in the background.

Rocky Dawuni bagged his second Grammy nomination for the 64th Grammy awards recently in November.



The Ghanaian reggae is eyeing to win the Best Global Music Album with his "Voice of Bunbon Vol.1" album released in April 2020.



Rocky Dawuni earned his first Grammy nomination in 2015 with his Branches of The Same Tree album.



Watch video of PSG playing Rocky Dawuni's song below



