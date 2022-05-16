Pacey and discipline: Five things Ghanaians should expect from Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey

Of all the players the Ghana Football Association is trying to convince to switch nationality to Ghana, Tariq Lamptey ranks the highest due to the peculiarity of the position he could assume for the Black Stars.

The right back walks into the Black Stars and solves a problem that has existed for more than five years in the Black Stars.



It therefore comes as no shock that when a London-based Ghanaian coach announced that Tariq had agreed to represent Ghana, social media was awash with posts of jubilations.



Question however what would the speedster bring to the Black Stars?



He solves Ghana’s right back problems for the next decade



Tariq Lamptey’s arrival will mark an end to Ghana’s quest for a dependable right back since Harrison Afful and Samuel Inkoom fell off the radar.



Since 2017, when Harrison Afful made his last appearance for the Black Stars, the team has been without a dependable right back.

The likes of Andy Yiadom have been tried out in the role but have not yet made any significant impact.



If confirmed, Lamptey could be the solution to the problem. Lamptey has a high ceiling that could see him play for any of Europe’s top five clubs.



He is versatile



Tariq Lamptey’s main position is right back but he is blessed with versatility to play as right wing back, right wing and in midfield.



He has played in all four positions for Brighton under Graham Potter. The youngster, despite having his season ruined by injuries has come in and done decently for Brighton.



Expectations are that he will enjoy more consistent runs and remain injury-free next season.

Dream right back for strikers



Tariq Lamptey’s offensive prowess makes him a dream player for strikers and for a Black Stars team that sometimes lack creativity in the middle, Tariq’s Lamptey’s marauding runs on the flanks could be a source of goals for the team.



He is a good crosser of the ball too. He knows how to whip the ball well and into dangerous positions.



In 49 matches played in his professional career, Tariq has made 44 crosses with an accuracy rate of 21% in the Premier League.



Tariq also has the ability to dribble and create chances as well. He has created nine big chances in his career.





Solid defensively



Tariq Lamptey’s main quality is his attacking abilities but defensively, the 19-year-old is solid too.



Aided by his pace, Tariq Lamptey is difficult outrun and able to intercept and deal cut out crosses.



He has 62 tackles with a success rate of 68%. He has blocked 8 key balls and has 55 interceptions and 44 clearances.



In terms of ball recoveries, Tariq has polled 191 and won 230 balls. All stats are for Premier League games.



Discipline on an off the field

In his brief professional career, Tariq Lamptey does not have a history of being indiscipline on and off the pitch.



In the number of games mentioned above, only in 8 of those did he receive a yellow card and only once has he been sent off in a Premier League game.



The red card came in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last season.



Off the field, Tariq is said to come from a good home with virtues of humility, respect and politeness ingrained in him. He will thus, become no headache for a Black Stars coach and the Ghana Football Association.



