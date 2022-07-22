0
Paderborn's Kelvin Ofori ruled out of action for six weeks due to an injury

Ghanaian winger who plays for Germany Bundesliga II side Fortuna Dusseldorf, Kelvin Ofori has been dealt a huge blow.

The youngster has been sidelined by an injury that will keep him out of action for up to six weeks.

He joined SC Paderborn last season after his progress stalled at former club Fortuna Dusseldorf where he struggled to make an impact.

His debut season at his new club was not impressive either but has now been sidelined by an injury.

According to SC Paderborn manager Lukas Kwasniok, Kelvin Ofori will be sidelined for most parts of the next two months.

“I’m assuming we will be missing him for about six weeks,” said SC Paderborn manager Lukas Kwasniok on Tuesday.

After assessment by the team's medical setup, it has been revealed that the winger is suffering from a torn medial ligament injury.

