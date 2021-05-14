Palestine vs Israeli attacks: Happenings in Palestine 2021, Jerusalem crisis

Israel says Palestinian militants don fire pass 2,000 rockets enta central and southern Israel

Israel don declare state of emergency for di central city of Lod on top di gbas-gbos between Israelis and Palestinian militants.

At least 40 pipo don die inside violence wey plenti pipo don describe as di worst kasala in years.



Di Mayor of Lod don annouce say situation for di city don start to resemble civil war.



Di Isreali soldiers don report say Palestinian militants don fire pass 2,000 rockets enta for central and southern Israel.



While Palestinians say, dem start to target di Israeli city of Tel Aviv afta Israeli air strike destroy one tower block for di Gaza strip.



Wetin cause di kasala for di city of Lod

Israeli Arabs bin dey protest di death of one of dia pesin wey die for kasala wey bin dey di city di day before.



But di protest quicky turn to riot wen dem start to dey stone di police wey start to throw dia own stun grenade.



Lod be city wey dey close to Tel Aviv.



Police bin report say as di day enta night na o di kasala continue to dey worse with di burning down of cars and business.



Dis lead to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin , on Tuesday Night to declare state of emergency for di city.

Dis present kasala for Israel and Palestine dey come on top how di Israeli police di Palestinians during dis month of Ramadan and efforts for Israeli courts to comot Palestinians from dia house dem.



Palestinians dey also vex on top say, Israel Police no gree dem enta di third holiest site for Islam, di al-Aqsa mosque for Jerusalem's Old City.



Dis na on top say di compound wia di mosque dey get di holiest site for Judaism wey be di Temple mount.



Although oga Bowen also tok say dis na just another kasala on top di wahala wey di Jews and Arabs neva solve between demselves ova time and on top di Jerusalem mata.



