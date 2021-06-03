Panic as Osun Bank robbery hit two commercial banks, police station

Osun police confirm di twin attacks

Robbers storm two towns inside Osun State wia dem hit two commercial banks.

Di robbers also attack a police station, inside di southwest state on Wednesday, 2 June, 2021.



Police don confirm di bank robbery dem and di attack on dia station by di robbers.



Tori be say di suspected robbers land a about 5.30- 6pm and begin shoot anyhow wey come cause great panic.



Di towns dem attack na Apomu, di headquarters of Isokan Local Goment Area and Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Goment Area. .



According to local report dem attack First Bank in Ikire and Access Bank inside Apomu.



Di robbers first attack di Apomu bank before moving to Ikire, according to PM News wey quote wetin residents tok.

Di amount of loot wey di robbers tiff carri go dey yet unknown.



Dem kill at least four pipo inside di two attacks.



Osun State Police Command tok tok pesin, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirm di robberies.



"Di robbers attack two banks and dem kill some pipo. Dem attack a police station during di operation", she tok.



