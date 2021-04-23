Pankeeroy: Nwagbo Oliver Chidera AKA Pankeeroy , Nigeria Instagram comedian begin scam pipo afta e suffer depression - EFCC

Nwagbo Oliver Chidera AKA Pankeeroy don land di Nigeria corruption police net

One Instagram comedian and social media Influencer, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera AKA Pankeeroy don land di Nigeria corruption police net.

Operatives of di Lagos Zonal Office of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission bin arrest Pankeeroy on top accuse of alleged internet fraud for Lagos state, South West Nigeria.



Pankeeroy wey get over 500,000 Instagram followers bin chop arrest alongside 34 other suspects on top accuse say dem get hand for one computer-related magomago.



EFCC gbag dem on 21 April for where dem hide for James Court for Lekki - Lagos, afta di commission receive intelligence report on top their alleged criminal activities.



Until im arrest, Pankeeroy wey claim to join Bitcom scam afta e suffer depression, bin dey show himself as dealer wey dey epp pipo change dia bitcoin receipts on top one platform e call bitcoincoretrading.com.



Di corruption police agency say e dey use di platform scam pipo.

Dem recover Mercedes Benz AMG GLE model wey worth N36, 000,000 (Thirty-six Million Naira) from am wen dem arrest am.



Investigations also show say di suspect get N22, 300, 000. 00 (Twenty- two Million, Three Hundred Naira) worth of Bitcoin for im blocked chain account.



Di oda suspects na Orapitan Yomi Segun, Oladunjoye Taiwo Olawale, Ibrahim Ajani Olanrewaju, Wasiu Olamilekan Sola, Olamiposi Toheeb Damilola, Isieq Qudus Olamilekan, Abel Ndubuisi Junior, Emmanuel Nonso Martins,Timilehin Oladipo Jesse, Kelvin Okpere Kendal, Omotola Oluwatobi Emmanuel,Rasaq Toyosi Farouq, Oyelere Olawale Shakiru, Timileyin Odeyemi Damilare,Kelly John Nwanou, Adedeji Emmanuel Olayinka, Balogun Subomi Ibrahim and Makinde Adewale Benjamin.



Pankeeroy Profile



Nwagbo Chidera Oliver wey many pipo sabi as Pankeeroy na Nigerian model, comedian, dancer and actor.

E dey shoot wit comedy wit popular comedians like Sydney Talker, Nasty Blaq and others.



Pankeeroy wey dey im 20s dey born on 22nd January for Surulere area for Lagos State but im state of origin na Anambra state, South-eastern Nigeria.



E graduate from Redeemer University for Nigeria in 2019, where e get degree for computer science.



Most of Pankeeroy skits dey on Instagram where e get large followership.



