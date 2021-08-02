Parasports should be treated as a business, not with a charity mentality - GNPC General Secretary

The GNPC General Secretary was addressing issues of attention given to parasports in Ghana

The General Secretary of Ghana National Paralympic Committee (GNPC) and cybersecurity expert, Mr Peter Adjei, has disclosed that parasports in Ghana lack attention from the government and the sports authority.

He was speaking to Rainbow Sport’s Isaac Wallace(Kululuman) concerning the treatment given to parasports.



” Parasports lacks interest from the government and the sports authority. The attention given to the other sports is different from what we gain from the sports authority in Ghana,” he said.



He added that the mentality of our Authority isn’t clear when it comes to Para sporting activities in Ghana.



“The mentality of some sporting personnel in our country isn’t good. Para Sports can also contrIbute to the development of our game, so if the Authority helps Para Sports, we will be happy,” he added.



He also stated that the National Paralympic Committee lacks much support from cooperating bodies, as other sports gain.

To him, ”there will be a great change in the Para sporting activities in the country should cooperate bodies support Para Sports”.



Mr Pete Adjei stated that although there have not been enough funds from the GNPC, the National Sports Authority has been quite good to the Committee by approving fifty percent of their budget and releasing it to the GNPC.



” I would appreciate the effort of the National Sports Authority for their support. They have agreed to our budget of 60 thousand dollars and have released fifty(50) percent of our budget, which is 30 thousand dollars towards the Olympic games,” he stated.



Mr Peter concluded with the measures they have put in place for the athletes ahead of the Olympic games. A total of 14 members will be travelling to Tokyo which includes, five(5) athletes, five(5) coaches, one(1) photographer, one(1) self de mission and two(2) fitness coaches.