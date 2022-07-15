Parents of banned Asante Kotoko midfielder 'drags' GFA to popular radio program to seek forgiveness

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey

Richmond Lamptey banned for 30 months

GFA demote Ashanti Gold to Division two



Inter Allies and AshantiGold banned



Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey's father and mother have dragged Ghana Football Association to Oyerepa FM to request that the ban imposed on their son be lifted.



Lamptey has been banned for two and half years from football after being found guilty of engaging in a match-fixing scheme in 2021.



The parents appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Friday, July 15, 2022, to plead with the GFA to lift the banned.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on May 16, 2022, announced that AshantiGold and now Division One side Inter Allies have been found guilty of match-fixing in 2021. Therefore, both teams have been demoted to the country's third-tier league.



The DC have sanctioned administrators, coaches, and some players of both teams.



Among the players sanctioned is Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey who was then at Inter Allies. Lamptey was handed 30 months ban for being guilty of betting on the fixed score-line.







