Parliament approve new Israeli govment to end Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power

Former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu don lose im 12-year hold on power as Israel parliament approve new coalition government.

Right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett, of di Yamina party, na im go take over as di new prime minister.



Mr Bennett go hold di office until September 2023 as part of a power-sharing deal.



E go de hand over to Yair Lapid, leader of di centrist Yesh Atid, for anoda two years.



Who be Naftali Bennett?



Naftali Bennett na 49 years old and e bin serve as Chief of Staff to di Prime Minister from 2006 to 2008 until dem get kwanta. E comot oga Netanyahu party go join di right-wing national religious Jewish Home party. Im also become member of parliament afta e make im party win for di 2013 election.

E bin serve as minister for every coalition goment until 2019, when im newly formed New Right alliance no win any seats for that year election. Eleven months later, oga Bennett return to parliament as head of Yamina party.



Pipo dey always describe am as ultra-nationalist but e describe imself as more conservative pass oga Netanyahu.



Naftali Bennett dey open for im support for Israel as di Jewish nation state and Jewish historical and religious claims to di West Bank, East Jerusalem and di Syrian Golan Heights - territory wey Israel don occupy since di 1967 Middle East war.



E bin champion di right of Jewish settlement for di West Bank although he tok say Israel no get claims on Gaza. More than 600,000 Jews dey live for about 140 settlements for di West Bank and East Jerusalem, wey dey considered illegal by almost di entire international community, though Israel no gree.



Oga Bennett political rise follow im success for military and business.

Im serve for two branches of di Isreali special forces during di time e dey for army. Later e start im tech companies and become multimillionaire in di process.



Eduring one interview for 2014 wen e dey tok about im wealth, e say "I no dey chop 17 steaks and I no get private plabe or yatch. That one buy me freedom to do wetin I wan do."



