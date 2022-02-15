Parliament has no power to probe Ghana's performance at 2021 AFCON - Mahama Ayariga

Ghana exit AFCON at group stage

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central has disclosed that the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture has no power to probe Ghana’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



In an interview with GhanaWeb on the Sports Check program, the former Minister of Youth and Sports said that Parliament has no legitimacy to investigate performance of national teams at tournaments.



“I doubt if Parliament has such powers. I doubt Parliament has the powers to first probe into what happened at the tournament etc. Going to the tournament and not performing well is not a scandal for you probe in.”



The committee was in January directed by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to investigate the factors behind Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 AFCON.

Bagbin said that the report of the committee would inform the decision by Parliament to sanction Ghana’s game against Nigeria in March.



“I proceed to direct that the committee on Youth and Sports should present to this house, a report on the results of their investigation on the poor performance of the Black Stars by the end of February. We are expecting that the report will be before this house before the end of February so we can deal with it and try to right the wrongs before the; if necessary engage Nigeria for the qualifying match. If we deem it not necessary we will say so.”



Meanwhile the Ranking Member of the committee on Youth and Sports has said that Parliament can only recommend to the Ghana Football Association to forfeit the match and not dictate to them.



He assured that the report of the committee will lead to positive changes with regards to how the Black Stars is managed.



