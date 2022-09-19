1
Partey, Kudus present as 24 players turn up for Black Stars training in France

Thomas Partey 8758070 Deputy Black Stars skipper Thomas Partey

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Of the 29 players invited for Ghana’s game against Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022, 24 of them reported to camp on the first day of training.

Regular faces like Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Andre, and Jordan Ayew among others have all reported in the team’s camp in Paris, France.

Leading the pack of new players is Inaki Williams who is presently in camp alongside Tariq Lamptey, Ransford Yeboah, and Stephan Ambrosius

Mohammed Salisu, Richard Ofori, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Daniel Amartey are the four players who according to the FA are expected to join their teammates later.

Ghana will face Brazil in a friendly game on Friday at Le Havre in France. Four days later, the Black Stars will take on Nicaragua.

In a squad that gives an indication of which players could be part of the team for the World Cup, Otto Addo’s 29 players excluded Joseph Paintsil, Jeffery Schlupp, and Majeed Ashimeru.

Benjamin Tetteh has been ruled out due to injuries.

