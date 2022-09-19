Partey, Kudus present as 24 players turn up for Black Stars training in France

Of the 29 players invited for Ghana’s game against Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022, 24 of them reported to camp on the first day of training.
Regular faces like Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Andre, and Jordan Ayew among others have all reported in the team’s camp in Paris, France.
Leading the pack of new players is Inaki Williams who is presently in camp alongside Tariq Lamptey, Ransford Yeboah, and Stephan Ambrosius
Mohammed Salisu, Richard Ofori, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Daniel Amartey are the four players who according to the FA are expected to join their teammates later.
Ghana will face Brazil in a friendly game on Friday at Le Havre in France. Four days later, the Black Stars will take on Nicaragua.
In a squad that gives an indication of which players could be part of the team for the World Cup, Otto Addo’s 29 players excluded Joseph Paintsil, Jeffery Schlupp, and Majeed Ashimeru.
Benjamin Tetteh has been ruled out due to injuries.
Below is the squad
???????? Black Stars players in camp ???????? #BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/KGGhEUGGT0— Black Stars ???????? (@GhanaBlackstars) September 19, 2022
Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:
- Black Stars set to open camp today for Brazil friendly
- Photos: Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey arrive in Black Stars camp ahead of Brazil match
- Inaki, Nico Williams score in same match after 42 games together
- Historic outing! Watch Inaki and Nico Williams' goals against Rayo Vallencano
- Black Stars players owed qualification bonuses six months after beating Nigeria
- Read all related articles