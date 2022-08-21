Partey: Stats show value of Arsenal star against Bournemouth

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

The Ghana international proved his dependability in Mikel Arteta’s team playing from start to finish against the Cherries

Thomas Partey has now played every minute of Arsenal’s 2022-23 Premier League campaign having starred in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.



Martin Odegaard’s brace and William Saliba’s strike helped the Gunners maintain their 100% record following their eye-catching performance at the Vitality Stadium.



Mikel Arteta’s men now occupy the summit of the English top-flight, but the big point was the Black Star’s display against the Cherries.



Anchoring Arsenal’s midfield alongside Granit Xhaka, meant Scott Parker’s men struggled in vain as they found it hard to penetrate the North Londoners.



Aside from the fact that Partey could not find the net, he failed to muster a shot on target and he scored zero in terms of key passes.

Nonetheless, he made three dribbles and was fouled once while he was dispossessed twice by the tough-tacking hosts.



Defensively, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder made two successful tackles, and two clearances - albeit, he committed two fouls which did not attract any caution from referee Craig Pawson.



After Gabriel Magalhaes (77) and Saliba (76), Partey made the most passes in the highly entertaining encounter contributing 70 passes with a passing accuracy of 88.6 percent.



His compatriot Eddie Nketiah was introduced for Gabriel Martinelli with 15 minutes left on the clock while Egypt international Mohamed El Neny was an unused substitute at the Vitality Stadium.



Bournemouth played without Nigeria prospect Dominic Solanke due to an ankle injury.

“I am very happy. It’s really difficult to come here and win 3-0. Credit to the boys for the way we played,” a delighted Arteta told the media.



“It’s not easy and we have good proof from when they played Villa how different the game was and how different the game became in the second half.



“Really pleased and at the same, we have to look out for ourselves and there are many areas where we can get better.”



Judging by Partey’s performance, he is expected to keep holding sway in Arsenal’s midfield.



He should be in action when the Gunners take on Fulham in their next outing on August 27 at the Emirates Stadium.