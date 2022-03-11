0
Partey hopes Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka stays at club for a long time

Partey And Saka Bukayo Saka and Partey during a warm up session

Ghana international Thomas Partey is hoping his Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka will stay at the club for a long period of time.

The 20-year-old England youngster has been a key cog for Mikel Arteta side since his appointment in December 2019.

The youngster scored and assisted in Arsenal's 3-2 win against Watford last Sunday, and he has already made 99 appearances under Arteta.

Partey, who has been impressed with the performance of the youngster has heaped praise on him, hoping he stays for a longer period.

"We all know what he is doing.

"He is one of the best young players in the world now. I think he is doing a great job. I hope he stays with us for a long time and does what he can, and tries to take this team far.

