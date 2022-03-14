0
Partey is so important to us at Arsenal - Granit Xhaka

Thomas Partey Granit Xhaka.png Thomas Partey plays with Granit Xhaka in Arsenal's midfield

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partey scores in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester

Partey scores second Premier League goal

Partey named player of the Month for February

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka has described his teammate Thomas Partey as one of the hardworking players who is very important to the club.

The Swiss midfielder who heaped praises on his midfield partner disclosed that the Ghanaian player criticized himself at the beginning of the season.

"He criticized himself very hard I think [earlier in the season], but he’s fit, he’s healthy, he’s so important for us," he told Arsenal Media.

Xhaka expressed that he enjoys playing with Partey due to the immense support he gives to young players.

According to him, the former Atletico Madrid player has several qualities.

"You can see his qualities without the ball, with the ball and everything starts from him and not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well he’s a lovely guy, a guy who helps the young people a lot. I’m enjoying being a part of the midfield with him."

Partey was presented with his Player of the Month trophy for February at the Emirates before Sunday’s game on March 13, 2022.

The Ghanaian won Man of the Match after scoring one of Arsenal’s two goals against Leicester City.

