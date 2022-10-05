Partey makes Alan Shearer’s Team of the Week

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has made the Premier League Team Of The Week of former England skipper, Alan Shearer.

Partey was named along with three other Arsenal players after a strong performance in their 3 – 1 win over the weekend against North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspurs.



The Black Stars deputy skipper made Shearer’s midfield along with teammate, Granit Xhaka, Phil Foden of Manchester City and Maddison of Leicester City.



Shearer’s defence had two Arsenal players, White and Saliba along with Coady.



Pickford in goal and a three forward of Almiron (Newcastle United), Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Trossard completed the 1 – 3 – 4 – 3 formation by the English Premier League great turned pundit.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also picked as coach of Week 9. Arsenal are top of the league after nine weeks, their only defeat coming at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford.



Partey, who was on target against Spurs, has yet to play in a match that the team has lost.



See Shearer’s Team of the Week below:



