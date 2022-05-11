0
Partey making progress in training; likely to play again before season ends

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey is making good progress in training and is now likely to feature again for Arsenal in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars talisman last featured for Gunners in April during the clash against Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately, he sustained a thigh injury and had to be substituted. Since then, he has not played in any game for his team.

After making progress in the treatment room, Thomas Partey is now close to regaining full fitness and is already training.

According to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, the player is doing everything to be able to play again this season.

“He has been out injured and sometimes he pushes too far in order to play and he gets injured again. He is willing to help again to play this season.

“We don’t know if that is going to be possible, but for sure it won't be because of lack of intention from him,” Mikel Arteta said as quoted by football.london.

Up next for Arsenal, the team will face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

 

