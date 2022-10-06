0
Partey needs to play regularly and consistently - Mikel Arteta

Arsenal Midfielder, Thomas Partey.png Thomas Partey

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has provided an update on midfielder Thomas Partey's current injury situation.

Thomas Partey passed a late fitness test to play alongside Granit Xhaka in the North London Derby.

The former Atletico Madrid player was spotted training with his teammates today.

Mikel Arteta made the remarks ahead of Arsenal's Uefa Europa League game against Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt.

"He’s looking fine. He just needs to play regularly and consistently at that level," Arteta said.

Thomas Partey scored in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Spurs in the Premier League. He as played five games this season in the Premier League for the Gunners.

