Partey promises to recreate Martinelli-Magalhaes goal against West Ham with Tomiyasu

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has said he and Arsenal right-back,Takehiro Tomiyasu will recreate Gabriel Matenelli and Gabriel Magalhaes' goal against West Ham United.

The two linked up to score the winner for the Gunners in 2-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Partey, in a tweet reacting to the Gabi to Gabi link up posted by Arsenal wrote: "Tom X Tom soon".

Thomas Partey is currently injured and has begun his road to recovery at the London Colney.

According to Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, the midfielder's season might be over.

"He's progressing, but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well, so we don’t expect him to make progress that quickly to see him this season, but hopefully, I am wrong," he said as quoted by goal.com.

Despite the Ghanaian's absence, Arsenal have kept their top-four hopes, winning three of their five matches without Partey.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
