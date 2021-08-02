Partey's new Arsenal injury against Chelsea sparks reactions across Africa

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal fans have been left reeling after Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey walked off the pitch injured in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 pre-season defeat to Chelsea.

With a fine start to the game at Emirates Stadium, the 28-year-old's day ended in disappointment as he suffered what looked like an ankle injury following a challenge from Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.



He was promptly replaced by Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, amid fears of missing the opening Premier League fixture against Brentford in two weeks' time.



It is another disappointing episode for the Ghanaian, whose first season at Arsenal, following a big move from Atletico Madrid last summer, was marred by injuries.



Below are some of the best reactions to Sunday's incident





Thomas Partey substituted in the first half against Chelsea after a suspected ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/XWOkrGW0jq — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 1, 2021

Thomas Partey at Arsenal



Expectations Reality pic.twitter.com/W6zaVUBOtx — Jacey???? (@jxcey01) August 1, 2021

Thomas Partey knows how to play football Awurade. Correct Midfield General — KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) August 1, 2021

Thomas Partey might be out on injury for the next four - six weeks???? pic.twitter.com/1X2AO09a6R — David Axelrode (@davidaxelrode) August 1, 2021

Poor old Thomas Partey. The guy must be cursed. Praying it's not serious. — evan 》 (@afcevan) August 1, 2021

Thomas Partey’s injury record:



- In 7 years, pre Arsenal: 6 games missed.



- In 1 year at Arsenal: 17 games missed.



We’re just a cursed club at this point…???? — Bhavs (@Bhavss14_) August 1, 2021

Found the specific mechanism of injury for Partey (see picture).



This is typically indicative of a “high ankle sprain” aka syndesmotic tear. These typically come with a 4-6 week return timeline if a grade 1 injury. Recent example is Harry Maguire. pic.twitter.com/syae1CWCjk — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) August 1, 2021

Tbh Thomas Partey always getting injured is soo sad, small small injuries like this ruined Essien hm — Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) August 1, 2021