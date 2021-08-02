Partey's new Arsenal injury against Chelsea sparks reactions across Africa

Arsenal fans have been left reeling after Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey walked off the pitch injured in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 pre-season defeat to Chelsea.
With a fine start to the game at Emirates Stadium, the 28-year-old's day ended in disappointment as he suffered what looked like an ankle injury following a challenge from Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.
He was promptly replaced by Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, amid fears of missing the opening Premier League fixture against Brentford in two weeks' time.
It is another disappointing episode for the Ghanaian, whose first season at Arsenal, following a big move from Atletico Madrid last summer, was marred by injuries.
Below are some of the best reactions to Sunday's incident
Thomas Partey substituted in the first half against Chelsea after a suspected ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/XWOkrGW0jq— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 1, 2021
Thomas Partey at Arsenal— Jacey???? (@jxcey01) August 1, 2021
Expectations Reality pic.twitter.com/W6zaVUBOtx
Thomas Partey knows how to play football Awurade. Correct Midfield General— KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) August 1, 2021
Thomas Partey might be out on injury for the next four - six weeks???? pic.twitter.com/1X2AO09a6R— David Axelrode (@davidaxelrode) August 1, 2021
Poor old Thomas Partey. The guy must be cursed. Praying it's not serious.— evan 》 (@afcevan) August 1, 2021
Thomas Partey’s injury record:— Bhavs (@Bhavss14_) August 1, 2021
- In 7 years, pre Arsenal: 6 games missed.
- In 1 year at Arsenal: 17 games missed.
We’re just a cursed club at this point…????
Found the specific mechanism of injury for Partey (see picture).— Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) August 1, 2021
This is typically indicative of a “high ankle sprain” aka syndesmotic tear. These typically come with a 4-6 week return timeline if a grade 1 injury. Recent example is Harry Maguire. pic.twitter.com/syae1CWCjk
Tbh Thomas Partey always getting injured is soo sad, small small injuries like this ruined Essien hm— Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) August 1, 2021
When you realise you bought Tierney and Partey for £65m, yet United paid £120m for Fred and Wan Bissaka https://t.co/IAzAQJbbpN— Pepee (@AFC_NP) July 26, 2021